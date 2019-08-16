Local businesses collaborate for exclusive Canfield Fair souvenir

The Old Fashioned Elephant Ears candle is an exclusive scent you'll only find at the 2019 Canfield Fair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two local businesses have created a special product that will only be sold at this year’s Canfield Fair.

“It smells like that bread dough as you’re stretching it out and you deep fry it,” said Melissa Smith, owner of 1820 House Candle Company. “Then you give it a dusting of cinnamon and sugar. A little bit of sweetness, a little bit of spice in there.”

“You’ll want to get there early because I don’t know if they’re going to last,” Smith said.

The production of the candle was a collaboration between Smith’s East Palestine candle company and Youngstown Clothing Co., who is the official souvenir provider for the Canfield Fair this year.

The clothing company reached out to Smith to make a product that would capture the essence of the fair.

“As soon as I called Melissa, she was pumped about it. She said, ‘I have the perfect idea,'” said Youngstown Clothing Co. co-owner Tim Petrey.

“A big part of the fair, obviously, is the animals and bringing your family there and the carnival rides and all of that. But street food and, you know, the fair food is a big deal there,” Smith said.

That’s how the Old Fashioned Elephant Ears candle was born — poured by 1820 but designed and distributed by the Youngstown Clothing Co., who will also have new products and T-shirt designs featured at the Canfield Fair.

“So we’re going to do 10 brand new designs for the Canfield Fair. They’ll be exclusive there for the first time,” Petrey said.

Petrey says he loves the collaboration of local businesses because people who come to the fair can take home a piece of the Valley, no matter where they came from.

“It really brings people together from our small town to everywhere,” he said.

The T-shirts and candles will be available at either of Youngstown Clothing Co.’s two locations at the fair.

“These are ideas that have been kind of thought up and dreamed up here between everybody for quite some time. So it’s about as Youngstown as it gets,” Petrey said.