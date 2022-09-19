YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) announced the five companies pitching at 2022 Shark Tank, a contest based on ABC’s Shark Tank series.
YBI received over 75 applicants who pitched ideas for their businesses. A panel will explore and judge the ideas with all the businesses gaining exposure and possible investment.
The five companies chosen include:
- Aura Beauty – A company that uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality to deliver perfect-fit reuseable manicures to members every month.
- Bikeshare: The first-ever micro-mobility platform in the city of Youngstown allowing patrons to cok a bike from one location and return them to another.
- Juggerbot3D: An additive manufacturing machine builder with a hybrid additive system capable of processing both thermoplastic and thermoset materials
- Morgan Technology: Provides building owners with operational insight ideal for older, existing structures that lack infrastructure because it employs wireless sensors that no not require batteries and transmits data using patent-pending radio technology.
- Tailored Rings: Provides a perfect fit to anyone’s finger, not the knuckle. Each purchase goes toward a R&D campaign for Additive Manufacturing and Refractory Alloy Development.
This year’s panelists who will be judging the companies are:
- Ray Mancini, entrepreneur and boxing legend
- Ellen Tressel, board member for the Beatitude House, Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation boards and “We See Tomorrow” campaign at Youngstown State University
- Herb Washington, CEO and founder of HLW Fast Track Inc.
- Lena Esmail, CEO and owner of QUICKmed Urgent Care
- Tom Stabi, senior advisor and business consultant at Schrodel, Scullin & Bestic LLC
- Lenny Fisher, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
This is YBI’s third Shark Tank fundraising event. It will be Oct. 6 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Youngstown.