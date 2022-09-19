YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) announced the five companies pitching at 2022 Shark Tank, a contest based on ABC’s Shark Tank series.

YBI received over 75 applicants who pitched ideas for their businesses. A panel will explore and judge the ideas with all the businesses gaining exposure and possible investment.

The five companies chosen include:

Aura Beauty – A company that uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality to deliver perfect-fit reuseable manicures to members every month.

Bikeshare: The first-ever micro-mobility platform in the city of Youngstown allowing patrons to cok a bike from one location and return them to another.

Juggerbot3D: An additive manufacturing machine builder with a hybrid additive system capable of processing both thermoplastic and thermoset materials

Morgan Technology: Provides building owners with operational insight ideal for older, existing structures that lack infrastructure because it employs wireless sensors that no not require batteries and transmits data using patent-pending radio technology.

Tailored Rings: Provides a perfect fit to anyone’s finger, not the knuckle. Each purchase goes toward a R&D campaign for Additive Manufacturing and Refractory Alloy Development.

This year’s panelists who will be judging the companies are:

Ray Mancini, entrepreneur and boxing legend

Ellen Tressel, board member for the Beatitude House, Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation boards and “We See Tomorrow” campaign at Youngstown State University

Herb Washington, CEO and founder of HLW Fast Track Inc.

Lena Esmail, CEO and owner of QUICKmed Urgent Care

Tom Stabi, senior advisor and business consultant at Schrodel, Scullin & Bestic LLC

Lenny Fisher, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

This is YBI’s third Shark Tank fundraising event. It will be Oct. 6 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Youngstown.