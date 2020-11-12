Local businesses anxious about possibility of another shutdown

Many are having flashbacks to the beginning of the pandemic when the state was shut down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continued his plea Thursday to people all across Ohio to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said we can avoid another shutdown if we are very careful, but added that if things continue on this path, he will have to take stricter action. That has some local businesses worried.

Many are having flashbacks to the beginning of the pandemic, when the state was shut down, after Wednesday night’s statewide address by the governor.

Shaun Davill, the owner of a small bakery and ice cream shop in Boardman, said it wasn’t even 10 minutes after the governor’s address Wednesday that he was already taking a hit.

“I don’t know what I am going to do, to be honest. It’s already been slow,” he said. “My phone literally started lighting up with people saying, ‘Just heard the announcement, I am going to need to postpone.’ There were some that needed to cancel,” Davill said.

Governor DeWine talked about events like weddings, parties, or funerals. An updated health order reminded people to stay seated during the event, and people must also wear masks when they are not eating and avoid activities like dancing.

There is a 10-person limit on small gatherings and stricter mask orders.

“It was no surprise when you see the numbers, the metrics, number of hospitalizations, number of cases, number of deaths. Those are the driving forces for the governor and the health department to figure out what we can do to mitigate the problem,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Mitigating the problem, though, has small business owners worried about another harsh blow. business.

“It is important to follow the rules, but it is one of those things that is a balancing act. We are going to follow the rules, but we have to survive,” Davill said.

Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti said businesses are going to need help.

“If we don’t get this pandemic under control, these businesses are definitely going to need the money to help them pay the rent and utilities and things in that respect,” she said.

Righetti says they still get CARES Act money for pandemic relief and if case numbers keep rising, they might have to use that to help, again.

For now, people are waiting, listening, and hoping the virus gets back under control.

“My plan is to follow the rules and smile, go forward and just see what happens. That is all I can do,” Davill said.