MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award.

Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release.

Spruce has locations in Niles and Boardman. The small business also has a pop-up holiday location in Youngstown.

Owners Nicholas Giancola and Erica Giancola Lewis received the award during halftime at the Ohio State-Michigan game on Small Business Saturday.

The award recognizes small businesses that are important in their communities.

“Part of our mission at Spruce is to serve our community by giving donations, serving on volunteer committees, and sponsoring nonprofit events. The community has blessed our small family business with valuable support since we opened, and we want to give back as much as we can,” Nick Giancola said in a press release.

Spruce Home Décor is dedicated to community revitalization through small business growth, according to the press release.