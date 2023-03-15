BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Yankee Lake Inn is preparing to host its first St. Patrick’s Day party under new management. Yankee Lake has been a staple in the community since the 1920s.

Irish Yanks LLC took over operations at the restaurant, liquor store and ballroom at the beginning of the year. Now, it’s getting ready to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday Friday with an all-day party.

There will be drink specials, a traditional menu of steak and eggs in the morning, plus Reubens, Reuben wraps and corned beef and cabbage.

“We’ll have a tent outside, we’ll be having some entertainment,” said Dan O’Brien of Irish Yanks LLC. “Everybody’s a little excited it’s kind of our first big event with the new management so we’re looking forward to it.”

The restaurant will open at 9 a.m. Friday morning for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.