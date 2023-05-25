STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Board members with CASTLO Industrial Park took a trip from Struthers to Lowellville down the Mahoning River on Thursday.

It was to see firsthand what one of their tenant’s businesses is all about — a kayaking company called Mahoning Paddle and Pedal.

Starting at the kayak drop-off point in Struthers, CASTLO board members joined their tenants from Paddle and Pedal and others on the river.

Chuck Miller, a kayaker at the event, explained how removing dams has led to safer boating.

“Well, first of all, they’ve removed the dams in Lowellville and Struthers in the last couple of years which made this part of the river extremely safe. Because, as we all know what low-head dams are and what they represent, drowning machines,” Miller explained.

Executive Director of CASTLO Sarah Lown expressed her excitement to explore the safer waterways.

“Well, since all of the dams are going out of the river and various recreational are going to start expanding, we just want to get in and see how much it is,” she said.

People gathered their boats and launched off the ramp, continuing down the river for about four miles.

Paddle and Pedal President David Kuzma explained how water levels have affected kayak rides.

“It’s safe, it’s not that deep. There’s no wicked rapids or dangerous rapids,” he said.

One of the things that affected the trip down the Mahoning River was the current height of the river — it was sitting really low, according to a gauge in Lowellville.

“This is about as low as the Mahoning gets at 2.65 feet,” Miller said.

Which allowed for a mostly peaceful ride.

Along the way, the group found two abandoned kayaks that Miller pulled along. After about an hour and a half to two hours, the group made its stop in Lowellville.

“It’s a good opportunity for people who have never done it before. Thinking about buying a kayak to try them out first,” Kuzma said.

“Well, the fact is, you have a wonderful river in your backyard. Kayaking is a relatively inexpensive sport and people like to find things to do close to home,” Miller said.