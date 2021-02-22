Local business owner goes before judge in Liberty standoff case

Moore's bond was set at $7,500, and he was put on electronically monitored house arrest

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The owner of Boardman’s Bin Voyage, who was arrested following a standoff in Liberty over the weekend, appeared in front of a judge Monday.

Appearing in Girard Municipal Court by video, Thomas Moore pleaded not guilty to charges of inducing panic, domestic violence, and obstructing official business in connection to a standoff at his home on Mansell Drive in Liberty Saturday night.

911 Caller: My daughter texted me, and the text said call 911.

When police arrived at the home, they say Moore got upset, screamed at officers, told them they were trespassing and closed the doors with his wife and young children inside.

Police say they’ve dealt with Moore before, and due to prior incidents involving firearms and narcotics, they called in neighboring departments to assist.

“We had been there prior on several other calls over the course of probably the year, so we took a lot of precautions,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Roby Meloro.

According to a police report, Moore’s wife walked out of the home and told officers he had been acting crazy and erratic. She told police he threatened to burn the house down while she and the children were asleep. She also said Moore recently got a new phone number but got upset and accused her of cheating when he found texts to his old number on her phone.

“It was his number. It was his old number, so I mean, it shows to me that he’s not stable. Whether it was alcohol or something else, I don’t know, but he needed to be removed from the home, and that’s why he was arrested,” Meloro said.

Moore’s bond was set at $7,500, and he was put on electronically monitored house arrest.

Judge Jeffrey Adler ordered he not have any contact with his wife and that he must stay 1,000 feet from their home.

Moore is due back in court on March 10 for a pretrial hearing in the case.