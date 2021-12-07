Local business owner discusses Kwanzaa preparations

(WYTV) – Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held during the month of December. Although it won’t be celebrated for another two weeks, people are getting ready for it now.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 in response to the Watts Riots in Los Angeles as a way to bring African-Americans together as a community.

It is a week-long celebration starting on December 26 and ending on January 1. During that week, communities organize activities centered around seven principles.

With Kwanzaa having such a major focus on community support and togetherness, we caught up with one local business owner who loves this holiday.

“Every single one of the principles we celebrate in that week is something we celebrate every day. It’s something we implement, it’s a lifestyle. We implement unity, we implement working as groups, faith, so Kwanzaa is life,” said Mara Denise, owner of Yo! Crash.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are: