Local business offers air and ground transportation for pets

This airliner is just for your pet

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – If you plan on moving to another state, a local business can help transport your pet.

Animal Transportation Worldwide (ATW) has its own airplane, which cuts down travel time to same-day or next-day “delivery.”

The closest place to Youngstown that one of their planes will land is the Akron-Canton Airport.

On commercial airlines, pets would travel in the cargo space, but this airliner is just for your pet.

“We’re going to actually have the whole plane to ourselves, so all dogs fly main cabin. There will be a pet attendant, essentially, and he or she will be responsible for taking care of all the dogs during the travel,” said ATW CEO Kyle Gray.

ATW also offers ground services, just visit their website for more travel information.