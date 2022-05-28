WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Allen’s Lawn Care hosted a Fun Fest Saturday at Perkins Park.

Kids and families were treated to music, free food, games and even a couple water slides.

For the kids there, it was about enjoying the start of their summer now that classes for the most part are done for the year.

“It’s just a nice event with a lot of stuff that’s going on, with the school shootings and all that it was just something to do to take something off the kid’s minds, so they don’t have to be worried about it. There’s really not a lot of things for them to do here, so why not get a game bus, some slides, some food, come down and have a good time,” said organizer DeAndrea Porter.

Urban Lounge Clothing and Lil Bro’s Smoke Shop also co-hosted the event.