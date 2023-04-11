BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats in Boardman and Columbiana are holding a fundraiser.

It’s for a new non-profit, “Dylan’s House,” an organization aimed at creating homes for the autism community.

The primary goal of this program is to build homes for adults with autism who are transitioning out of their traditional family environment.

Dylan’s parents, Amy and Kevin Shope, started the non-profit after their son was able to move into his own house.

During the month of April, Sweet Melissa’s will be selling “Dylan’s Wrap,” with 50% of the proceeds going to “Dylan’s House.”

“This wrap is our chicken, our baked chicken with a little bit of ranch dressing,” explained Melissa Poland, owner of Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats. “Some cheddar cheese, lettuce, and of course we had to put potato chips on I because Dylan loves potato chips.”

“We named it Dylan’s House because that’s what Dylan calls his house since he moved out and he’s gained so much independence,” said Amy Shope, co-founder of Dylan’s House. “And I just hope if I can just help one family the way that we were helped, it would be amazing.

The wrap can be purchased at both of Sweet Melissa’s locations. More information on Dylan’s House can be found on its website.