BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman business doing its part to help children this holiday season.

Youngstown Cycle and Speed held its second annual toy drive today at its store on Market Street in Boardman.

Shoppers who stopped by were able to donate toys, clothes and money. Several art and craft vendors were also on hand.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event went to Akron Children’s Hospital, where store owner Adam Pratt says the donations will be delivered Christmas Eve.

“We just like to help out the community, you know, and Akron Children’s, we have a relationship with them for the past couple of years, and they’re great to deal with, and it gives the kids some brightness when they’re upset with being in the hospital,” said Adam Pratt, owner of Youngstown Cycle and Speed.

If you missed Saturday’s drive, you can still drop off your donations at the store all the way up until Christmas Eve.