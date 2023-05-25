YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Blue Coats are growing so they can help more people.
What started in the founder’s basement has now moved to a 12,000-square-foot building.
The Blue Coats are a nonprofit organization that provides coats, boots, socks and other warming items to homeless veterans and others in need. Patty Summers started the organization after helping a friend with a coat drive.
Summers said everything donated goes back to help keep people warm.
“We are an all-volunteer organization, myself included, so I don’t take a paycheck — nobody that is here takes a paycheck — so every donation monetarily goes back into the organization,” Summers said.
The Blue Coat’s mission is simple: to provide warmth to the homeless.