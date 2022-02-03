Local business gives back to first responders and road crews

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is giving back to those who are hard at work during storms like the Valley is seeing Thursday.

Just over the Trumbull County border in North Jackson, the folks at Jim’s Party Shop are giving back to emergency responders, road crews, and utility workers who were hard at work.

The store was offering free coffee, hot chocolate, and tea as a way of saying thank you to the men and women hard at work while others could stay home.

Jim’s Party Shop also recently started leaving a cooler of snacks and water out front when they’re closed.

“We decided let’s do the cooler as a way of saying thank you but also as a way of saying access 24/7 you know at least swing by it’ll be out front you can pick it up whenever, whenever you need a pick me up,” said Julianne D’Amico with Jim’s Party Shop.



D’Amico said they used to be open late but because of the pandemic, they too are experiencing a staffing shortage so now they close at 8 p.m. on weeknights.

But they still wanted to make sure the people out working were taken care of.