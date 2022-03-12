YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several female business owners were on hand for a special business expo on Saturday in Youngstown.

The She Can Pop up Shop took place at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Youngstown.

Eighteen female vendors attended the event hosted by Ms. Brandy Partee, owner of “Everything She Loves” and “Extraordinary Shades by Brandy Clementia.”

The purpose of Saturday’s event was to inspire new female entrepreneurs and those in the making.

“Just basically getting into the room, letting them know you are intelligent enough, that you have what it takes even though you are a woman. Some people kinda look at women being not as superior but yet, we are powerful, we’re intelligent. We’re gonna do everything thing we can to run our businesses just like anyone else,” said entrepreneur Shasta Partee.