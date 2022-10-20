HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is collecting toiletries for homeless veterans.

Drayer Physical Therapy in Howland partnered with the Air Force for the collection.

The owner says the idea took off to clinics throughout the Valley and western Pennsylvania.

They are collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, soap, razors, shaving cream, mouthwash and sanitary wipes.

All of the donations will go to Veteran’s Haven and be handed out.

“Any little bit helps, no matter if it’s toiletry items or clothing. One less thing they have to worry about and able to help them stay on track,” said Air Force TSgt. Daniel Morris.

The drive is running until November 10.

Items can be dropped off at any Drayer Physical Therapy location.