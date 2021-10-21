Local business celebrates 40 years serving Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local company is celebrating 40 years serving the Valley.

American Business Center is on South Avenue in Youngstown. They sell office equipment in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

They had a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate their anniversary. The company started in the CEO Robert Wagner’s basement.

“You were the service person, you were the salesperson, you did everything else. My wife answered the phones with two little girls at home,” Wagner said.

He says Youngstown is a great place to have a business and calls it one of the best-kept secrets.