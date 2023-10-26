NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you ready for a posh experience leading to a fabulous design of your home inside and out? Look no further than Posh Places in North Lima.

“We design homes from the ground up. We start from construction design, we do the demolition, and we will design the project and stay with you through the completion of the project, said owner Tess Etzler. “We do total home renovations if you already have a home. Or we’ll do new construction as well. We also carry over 4000 manufacturers of fine furniture, lighting, and accessories. We sell everything from doorknobs and hinges to flooring, cabinetry, countertops and ceramic tile.”

If you want to see a 3-D image of what everything will look like, Posh Places can do that too.

“A lot of times people will have a hard time seeing what the project is going to look like when we’re done. If you’re designing a kitchen, we’ll design the project and with just a click of a button, if you want to see the kitchen in gray and white, or if you want to see it in tan and stained wood color, we change the color and you can look at it 3-D,” said Etzler. “You can open the drawer, and see what’s inside. We also offer full construction, so we actually will walk through the entire project because the construction part can be a little intimidating.”

Posh Places also boasts a highly experienced team, owner included.

“I myself have 39 years of experience doing this,” said Etzler. “All my interior design, our entire team, have graduated from accredited interior design programs.”

Posh Places is also going big for the holidays.

“We have a full holiday room. We also designed Christmas trees from the ground up. We leave our holiday out all year round,” said Etzler. “So we sell Christmas. We have a florist on staff that does all our floral arrangements, whether you buy one off of our floor or you can also have one custom-made.”

Posh Places is located at 11736 South Avenue in North Lima. Call (330) 759-0444 and visit them online at PoshPlaces.net.