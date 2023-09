LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A locally-owned burger restaurant has opened its only location in Trumbull County.

Coaches Burger Bar announced on Facebook on Tuesday that it has opened a location at 4698 Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township.

The restaurant serves burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings and milkshakes.

Coaches Burger Bar has opened locations in Austintown, Calcutta, Poland, Salem and St. Clairsville since it was established in 2015.