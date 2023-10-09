NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A bunny with a disability will be featured in an animal calendar for 2024 that helps bring awareness to injured animals.

Frankie Blue Eyes was taken to F5RS Rabbit Rescue and Sanctuary in North Lima last November after his rescuer found the paralyzed bunny in his garage. The bunny’s front legs still work, so F5RS operator Sassy Pickard got him a wheelchair to move around.

“A bunny like Frankie a lot of times is not given that second chance,” Pickard said. “We just want to show that bunnies and other pets, you know, should be given a second chance and they can live a happy, happy life.”

Pickard says Frankie loves people and even travels to events with other therapy bunnies at the rescue to meet people. He’ll be at the Friends of Fido craft show the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Frankie’s image with his wheelchair and yellow cape for child cancer awareness will be featured in the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar. He was selected from over 200 pets from 26 different countries.