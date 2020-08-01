Local brothers take part in month-long bike ride for a cause close to home

They are hoping to raise funds for a charity call Simon Says Run

(WYTV) – Two local brothers headed out on a bike ride Saturday morning, but it’s definitely not your typical lap around the block.

The two Western Reserve High School graduates are embarking on a nearly month-long bike ride.

Chris and Andy Mull grew up around Berlin Center, but right now are in Florida.

The brothers decided that now is a great time for them to do something exciting, but also to raise money and awareness for a cause that means so much to them.

They are hoping to raise funds for a charity call Simon Says Run.

Simon Says Run For Prostate Cancer is an annual charity run near the Alabama Florida line to benefit prostate cancer research.

This is an organization that Chris and Andy learned about while down in Florida and because of Chris’ experience with prostate cancer, they knew they wanted to contribute to this cause.

“Along with doing this ride and the timing was all going to be perfect, we decided to make it something just a little bigger than what it was and what it is. So we turned it into a thing for the prostate cancer,” Andy said.

Chris was diagnosed with prostate cancer just a few years ago and with his clean bill of health, they felt that right now was the best time to ride from Florida to Ohio and take in the many sights along the way.

“It’s going to be life-changing, I think. It’s going to be a great experience, so it’s just living life to the fullest. Ever since I had my cancer, I have a different mentality on things. Take advantage of life while you can,” Chris said.

Their first stop will be at the Historic Blakely State Park in Spanish Fort Alabama. They plan to make it to Cleveland by the end of August.

They will be accompanied by their friend, Ken Krempin. He will be driving and pulling a trailer that they will stay in and helping the brothers with whatever they need.

Ken himself is also a prostate cancer survivor. He said he is thrilled to be a part of this journey with them.

People can donate on their website. This is also where you can track Chris and Andy’s progress along the way.