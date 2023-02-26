EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local broker is concerned about how the derailment will affect the housing market.

Marlin Palich works with Berkshire Hathaway in Columbiana County. He says though they have sold a few homes in the county since the derailment and he’s already encountered one instance of a lender that would not give a loan for the home.

And though you have to disclose everything potentially wrong with your home, there’s a lot that’s still unknown when it comes to safety and contamination, and all they and sellers can do is follow EPA guidance.

“As time goes on, people do move, they do sell, and it’s not, it’s it’s not only just affecting the buyer. If the buyer can’t buy, the seller can’t sell,” said Palich.

As for whether or not people will have better luck selling at a later date, only time will tell.