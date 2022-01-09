Local bridal show returns at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Brides and their mothers came out in large numbers to the Covelli Center Sunday.

Evaline’s Bridal Show returned for its first in-person show since 2020.

Brides were able to walk around and talk with different vendors. Doors opened at noon for the big event.

An assortment of elegant bridal fashion took to the catwalk for a fashion show. Brides came from near and far for the show.

“It’s really helpful just because that way it kind of narrows down what we’ve been looking for, it has everything right here for you so it’s nice and less overwhelming than regular planning,” said bride Khala Santiago.

Evaline’s gave one bride $1,000 towards her bridal gown. They also handed out thousands in door prizes.