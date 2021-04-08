Local brewer takes Penguin ride across the border

The brewer made its first shipment across the Ohio border into Pennsylvania

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Penguin City Beer hit a milestone on Friday.

The order went to Erme’s Distributing on North Hermitage Road.

“This is a huge moment here at Penguin. We have worked extremely hard for the past two years to build our brand here in the Youngstown area, and now it’s time to start reaching other markets and Western Pennsylvania is a perfect start,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, co-owner of Penguin City Beer.

Penguin City Beer will be distributed in Mercer, Lawrence, Crawford, Venango and Clarion counties in Pennsylvania.

The brewer recently purchased an old warehouse on Federal Street in downtown Youngstown. The building is being renovated into a taproom and event center. The opening is planned for fall 2021.