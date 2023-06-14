WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On this Flag Day, a local Boy Scout was doing his part to make sure tattered and torn flags have a proper retirement.

Sam Watkins came up with the flag retirement box idea as part of his Eagle Scout Project. Watkins is a member of Troop 101 in Warren and spent months designing and several weeks building the boxes. 84 Lumber donated most of the wood and the rest of the supplies were purchased with donated money.

Watkins got the idea to build the flag retirement boxes after seeing tattered and ripped flags on his way to school and scouts.

“I saw, like, every day when I drive down my road to go to school or scouts or something, I see like one ripped flag here, one flag where all the edges are tattered one where it’s kind of like sitting in the mud and I just think that’s not how an American flag should like be treated,” Watkins said.

He brought the finished project to the lobby of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, LaBrae Local Schools, the Warren Twp. Fire Station on North River Road, and the Troop 101 building behind Blessed Sacrament Church on Wednesday for Flag Day.

“We’ll keep this box in a place of honor here — and one thing here at the sheriff’s office: we respect the flag,” Sheriff Paul Monroe said.

Watkins says he wanted to make it easier for people to retire tattered and torn American flags.

“We shouldn’t be flying those flags. We should give them the dignified retirement they deserve after the service they have given, so I’m trying to make it a little bit easier to do that because there’s no real easy way to do it in our community right now,” Watkins said.

Watkins says every so often he’ll be checking on the boxes to collect the flags to make sure the flags are retired properly.

“I just think that patriotism is a good thing,” he said. “I feel like we should have a lot of respect for our country, and to be honest, it’s just nice to see a flag, like a nice majestic flag waving every now and again.”