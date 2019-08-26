Local Boy Scout camp celebrates 100th birthday

They plan on celebrating with about 40 different stations, a firework and a laser show

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – One local Boy Scout Camp in Canfield is about to celebrate a huge milestone.

Camp Stambaugh, in Canfield, had their final planning meeting for the camp’s 100th birthday celebration, which will be Sept. 20 through Sept. 22.

They are expecting about 700 to 1,000 scouts to show up.

With the camp being around for the last 100 years, they plan on another 100 years to grow young adults.

“Scouting is an intricate part of our community. We do service projects and we help develop the youth in our communities so they can become the future leaders and business leaders that help our community thrive,” said Order of the Arrow section officer Ethan Ventling.

They plan on celebrating with about 40 different stations and a firework and a laser show. The main day for the events is Sept. 21.