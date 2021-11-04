Local boy battling disease arrives at his fundraiser in style, thanks to Boardman firefighters

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community has once again come together for a great cause.

Mr. Darby’s Emporium Antique Mall held a fundraiser for a young boy who is fighting a rare disease that has taken his sight.

Michael Parteleno is a 7 year old boy from Coitsville who is battling Batten disease, which is a rare neurological disease.

His mom Tammy Parteleno says he lost his eye sight when he was around 4 years old, which is one of the first symptoms of the disease.

After hearing his story, the owners of Mr. Darby’s Emporium knew they had to help out. With their Christmas open house this year they chose to donate the 50/50 and basket raffle proceeds to Michael and his family.

“He’s such an amazing young man and had such amazing parents to be going through all this, to be there for him, and helping him out in so many different ways and we wanted to try to do our part,” said Robert Neapolitan, part owner of Mr. Darby’s.

“That’s why we like doing this for a cause as well. We like to piggyback our Christmas open house with something that can benefit others in the community,” said Karen Neapolitan, who is also part owner of Mr. Darby’s.

Michael and his mom got a lift from the Boardman Fire Department to the event. Tammy Parteleno says it really made the night special since red is her son’s favorite color.

Tammy Parteleno says it’s amazing that people would think of Michael and reach out to help them. She says she has never even been in the store before and for them to be so kind makes her feel special.

“You know it really lets you know that there are people out there that really care and you know this community supports each other. So it’s fabulous,” she said.

If you weren’t able to come out tonight don’t worry you can still donate. They are keeping the raffles open for another week.