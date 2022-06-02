BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s time to roll spares and strikes! Kids can now bowl free for the summer at Camelot Lanes in Boardman.

Kids from ages two to 15 can bowl two free games a day this summer.

They can do this Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. All you need to pay for is a shoe rental.

Camelot Lanes owner Bob Smith said this is a great way to beat the heat.

“We’re trying to reach out to the families and the kids to encourage them into sport — bowling. If you get something, if you give them encouragement by saying, here’s a free opportunity to taste and sample it. We found we’ve had great results,” said Smith.

The Kids Bowl Free program lasts through September 16t at Camelot Lanes. You can sign up here.