BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the holidays come to an end, local businesses start to do their inventory for the end of the year. With costs going up everywhere, what did this mean for local businesses?

Ivory and Birch on Market Street in Boardman is trying to sell what’s left of its holiday collections, most of which are 50 percent off. Staff members say this holiday season was different than last year.

“You know, it’s hard to spend so much money out on the stores when cream cheese is like $6 at the grocery store,” said Amber Avnet, store manager for Ivory and Birch.

Avnet said it was a slower start this year for shoppers.

“Everyone did really kind of wait until the last minute. It was… It usually picks up really crazy around Black Friday and it did but it was later in the December month,” Avnet said.

Avnet said the store did great with sales this year. However, staff did notice shoppers scaling back.

“Nobody is spending their money on themselves this season, whereas people would come in and buy gifts, you know, two, three for their brother-in-law, sister-in-law, whatever. Then buy themselves three or four things, you know? That ratio is definitely different,” Avnet said.

About 3 miles south is La Ti Da Boutique. Owner Shelley Genova said shoppers bought a little differently as well.

“We’re going from sweatpants to… we’re going to go glitz and glam and all dolled up, and that’s exactly what happened, you know? We had a lot of dressy things, a lot of blouses and jackets and we sold a lot,” Genova said.

Genova said they’re trying to be proactive as we head into 2023 because the shop lies along Western Reserve Road, which has a major sewer project happening and it could potentially impact their business.

“I bought a mobile boutique, so I have a 16-foot box truck that’s all pimped out. It’s a boutique in the back and I’m going to pop up here and there,” Genova said.

Both boutiques are hoping for a good start to 2023.