BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) — It’s been three full years since the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library has been able to have its annual book sale.

People are encouraged to come search through the wide variety of books available from gardening books, to self-help books all the way to antique books.

The books are selling three for a dollar.

The goal for the Memorial Library is to get as much literature as they can out there and help raise funds for their various events and programs.

“We do everything from storytimes for preschool kids and older to art nights for 6-10-year-olds, teen programs, computer programs for adults and adult craft nights and stuff,” said library director Amanda Musko.

The book sale will be happening until May 21 when the library will then be hosting their Spring Fling Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food, craft, and business vendors will be there as well as live music. All proceeds will go back to the library.