MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – With the Midterm elections approaching, Monday is your chance to get better informed about the voting process.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections is hosting a public outreach presentation at the Main Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Wick Ave.

They will be talking about the Voting Process and the Safety and Security of Elections in the county.

Then, they will also hold a mock election.

It begins at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.