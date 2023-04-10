YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers at the Mahoning County Board of Elections have been busy testing machines in preparation for the primary election.

All county election offices must post a public notice, allowing voters the right to witness the testing process. The process involves testing 71 machines.

First News spoke with warehouse supervisor Brian Devine about the testing process.

He explained how they are able to ensure every machine is free of errors before you hit the ballot.

“We’re going to run some test ballots through them to see, to make sure the count is correct, and then after that, we’ll zero them out and then get them ready for the election,” said Devine.

Once testing is complete, the machines are then sealed for delivery to their assigned precinct.

Machines in use for early voting were tested prior as well.

The Ohio Primary election is on May 2.