YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker group is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in the Mahoning Valley.

Tony “Bear” Landis and his biker buddies will ride to a local grocery store, buy all they can, then deliver it to the Youngstown Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving.

This is the group’s fourth annual Turkey Trot.

“We got some donations together, got on our bikes, rode to these grocery stores and bought out all the turkeys and fixings, and we came here to the Youngstown Mission and donated all the proceeds to them,” Landis said.

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley CEO John Muckridge says it couldn’t come at a better time.

“[I’m] just thankful that The Lord has been using guys like Tony and other folks in the Valley to continue to meet the need for the homeless, and using the rescue mission to bring that to the light is just a privilege,” Muckridge said. “We’re expecting to have a pretty high number of folds coming in for Thanksgiving, just like last year. Being in the new facility, I think people are more comfortable coming down to the Rescue Mission.”

Less than $3 will provide a full meal. Bear’s Turkey Trot has grown along with the increasing need.

“This year, we’re looking to close to about 80 turkeys. Plus, I have 40 anonymous families that I’m feeding complete turkey dinners. I was able to do that this year, too,” Landis said.

The new mission facility is making an impact, and women and children are making their way out of the cold.

“Last night, we have 30 kids staying with us. That number over the last year has slowly increased as well,” Muckridge said.