WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last month, a local biker group raised money to help those battling cancer, and on Sunday, the Warren Harley Owner’s Group 3906 announced they raised more than $13,000 for the Howland Hope Chest.

The non-profit organization helps in any way they can to ensure those fighting cancer have the best chance of beating it. Their help ranges from providing comfortable clothing to helping with medical bills.

Everyone involved was amazed when the final amount was revealed.

Credit: Gail Clover-Cooke

“It gave me chills,” said Denise Malvasi, The Hope Center Nurse Manager. “I am so grateful for this organization, this group that was able to come together and raise money for your own, for your community.”

“I know we live in a great community. I’ve known that my whole life. But, they just stepped up in such a wonderful way,” said Gail Clover-Cooke, H.O.G 3906 Activities Director.

Last year, the Warren Harley Owner’s Group raised roughly $11,000 for the Hope Chest. The group says they were honored to increase its donation by more than $2,000 this year.