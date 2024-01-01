BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A hangover is common after welcoming in the new year. Some people in Boardman have a fun way to try and get rid of it.

Members of the Outspokin’ Wheelmen Bicycle Club met at Branch House Coffee on Route 224 Monday morning. Around 15 of them went on the club’s annual Heal Your Hangover Bike ride.

It’s been happening for over 30 years. Riders rode around Mill Creek Park in the cold and wet conditions.

Carl Yost has been a part of every Heal Your Hangover ride.

“The goal was not to ride fast or far or anything because, like today, the weather was usually horrible,” Yost said. “And so we would try to get everybody to come out for, you know, maybe ten miles at least just so they could get out during the winter and ride.”

He said he hopes the Heal Your Hangover bike ride will continue for new years to come.