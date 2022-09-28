SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – It is the first of its kind in the region — a bike and safety track.

The Sharon Youth Bicycle Safety and Skills Track was built in downtown Sharon as a place parents can take their kids and teach them how to bike. There is a mountain bike area as well as flat pavement.

There are also road signs along the flat, paved road to teach kids the rules of the road.

The project has been a vision for nearly seven years and it’s finally done.

Project leader Mike Kotyk said having something like this in the Shenango Valley is very important.

“This area will provide a good, safe place for the 300 or so families that are within walking distance of this facility,” he said.

Kotyk said in the future they hope to host free training classes for the kids.

The grand opening of the park is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Sharon Youth Bike Park is located at Rivers Garden Park across the street from Laurel Technical Institute.