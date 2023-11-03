WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local shop that originated in Mercer County, Pennsylvania just opened a second location in Trumbull County.

Maison de Savon officially opened its doors Friday at its new location on East Market Street in the Howland Plaza in Warren. The store sells handmade skin care products, soap, cosmetics and bath bombs.

Co-owners and mother-daughter duo Gia Hart-Kokor and Gillian Hart have been working to get the new, larger retail space ready since June.

“This is the biggest storefront that we have ever been in, so it was definitely a challenge to kind of organize how we wanted the space to look and how we wanted the layout to be and how to best display our products,” Gillian Hart said. “But I’m super proud of how it turned out and I’m really excited for everyone to get to see it.”

Maison de Savon is located at 8238 East Market Street. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.