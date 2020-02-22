Local bar gets a new name

The new owners bought the bar almost two years ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over 50 people crowded into the former Kelly’s Bar on Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown Saturday. It was all to celebrate the bar changing its name.

The bar will now be known as Hackett’s Pub.

The new owners bought the bar almost two years ago. They say there is a lot of development in the area and they’re proud to be part of that.

“The thing I liked best about it is the idea of community. I like being on the west side. I like neighbors, the neighborhood. I think we’re in a great location,” said the bar’s owner Dan Hackett.

Hackett’s Pub is open Tuesday through Friday, 3 p.m. to close. On Saturday they are open at noon.

The bar is also open on Sundays during football season.