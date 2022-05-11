GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — An auction was held Wednesday for local dance spot Rolling Mills bar and grill in Girard.

The owner bought it five years ago and decided to retire.

Real estate investors, entrepreneurs and patrons gathered to bid on the building. Kiko auctioneers spoke about the property.

“For the community, it was known as one of the premier dance spots. But he does karaoke, he has bands, he has cornhole tournaments. He has from country-western to rock to the waltz to the rumba. So people have been coming here for a long time. So it would be nice for it to stay the way it was,” said Randall Kiko.

Included in the auction was the bar and grill itself, inside furnishings, and the 3.7-acre lot it sits on.

Ted Bloom, an entrepreneur from Warren, was the successful bidder. He got the bar and grill for a little more than $400,000 dollars.