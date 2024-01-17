CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Cybersecurity is a growing concern. Hackers and scammers are prolific and keeping your personal information and banking accounts safe is a growing concern.

Farmers National Bank is inviting the community to an educational event to teach everyone how to keep their money and identity safe.

The Cybersecurity Awareness event is scheduled for Jan. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Farmers National Bank Canfiled Lab branch at 4538 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Canfield.

Anyone wanting to attend can RSVP to Ricardo Cruz, branch manager, at rcruz@farmersbankgroup.com or 330-533-2686.