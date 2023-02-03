YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with Premier Bank are giving some big support to the local American Heart Association campaign.

Friday morning they presented a ceremonial check for $25,000 to the organization to help underwrite this year’s Heart Association Heart Ball.

The donation comes on the day when the agency asks us all to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease and ways to keep it under control.

“The bank, through its foundation, is always looking to make charitable contributions. The bank has been donating to the American Heart Association for several years and this year, we’re a lead sponsor,” said Mark Mediate from Premier Bank.

This year’s Heart Ball will be Thursday, November 2 and Premier will be lighting their clock tower downtown in red to support the Heart Association.