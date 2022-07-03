WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fourth of July weekend has been packed full of patriotic events and that spirit continues Monday.

The W.D. Packard Concert Band kicks off with their own performance Monday at 5 p.m. This year their lineup will be different than in years past — one song is being omitted because of the Russian War in Ukraine.

The W. D. Packard Concert Band has incorporated a salute to the people of Ukraine in every one of their performances this season.

“When all of this started in early spring, and obviously you’re talking about it because music plays a big part and we think we did decide to open our concerts with the state anthem of Ukraine,” said Packard Band Executive Director Thomas Groth.

On July 4, they’ll play the American National Anthem along with other classic odes to Old Glory, but the 1812 Overture will not be played.

“Which basically it was a Russian victory song when they beat the French,” said Groth.

The 1812 Overture was written in 1880 about the Russian victory over Napoleon in 1812.

“Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops started that tradition in 1976 and started playing it at the end of the concerts…I’ve always thought, ‘Why do we play Russian songs, a victory song on our birthday?’ And I said, ‘This would be the perfect opportunity to do a big patriotic finale,'” said Groth.

Groth said it’s usually accompanied by canons and played at the end of patriotic music ensembles all over the country on the Fourth of July.

The Packard Band is not the only music ensemble that will not be playing the Russian Victory song.

“Some other service bands were not going to do it in their performances. I know the Pershing’s Own, the United States Army Band has a big concert at the end of the summer and it’s called the 1812 overture, and they decided not to do that this year,” said Groth.

Still, there will be plenty of patriotic tunes and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.