YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jazz in the Park had their first-ever fundraiser on Sunday afternoon at Penguin City Brewery.

Jazz in the Park is a nonprofit band that has concerts every summer at Wick Park. Their first concert starts in July and goes through Labor Day.

The concerts are free to the public, and it’s a fun way for the community to come together and enjoy music.

Jap Robinson, vice president of Jazz in the Park, says he loves to share his passion for music and the arts with everyone.

“Today means the world to me, to see the people come out. We were wondering, ‘Are they going to come?’ Because we’ve never given a show like this here before,” Robinson said. “We said, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’ We gave it a shot and the people are coming out. They’re great, I mean it’s awesome.”

The first Jazz in the Park show will be in July at Wick Park.