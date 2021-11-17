Local band forced to march in different direction for Thanksgiving Day parade

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local high school band was supposed to play in a Thanksgiving Day parade but at the last minute, they had to make a change of plans.

Boardman High School’s marching band practiced on Wednesday for their holiday shows. They were planning to march in Chicago for the Thanksgiving Day parade, that is, until they received an unfortunate call about new COVID-19 stipulations.

“Blue Man Group wanted vaccines or negative COVID tests within 72 hours of the showtime,” said band director Tom Ruggieri.

If someone tested positive for COVID-19, there would be a few issues. They’d have to turn the bus around or have parents drive over six hours to pick up their kids.

Luckily, Ruggieri found a solution — the band will now march in the Detroit Thanksgiving parade.

“I contacted them and they said, ‘Of course. You were accepted last year, so we’ll have you again,'” Ruggieri said.

The band has quite the schedule for Thanksgiving. They’re leaving the high school at 3:30 a.m. just to get to Detroit. They also plan on being home in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I’ll probably be napping a little bit on the bus. Overall, I will be very tired but I think it will be worth it,” said band president Miranda Russell.

Band members are ready to be back on the road again.

“It’s really exciting. We haven’t been able to travel and take trips as a band in a while, so this is a really nice opportunity,” said Lainey Beichner, a Spartan Sweethearts section leader.

“It’s our first major performance besides football games and band nights, so it’s really great to go somewhere,” said drum major Armahd White.