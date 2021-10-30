Local bakery hosts first ever fall fest to kick off Halloween weekend

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are looking to kick off your Halloween weekend with some treats, Poland is a great place to start.

Bake Me Treats is hosting a costume party and fall fest.

Owner Gabriele Barnhizer said her staff is ready with a special surprise for those who stop by throughout the day.

“Halloween is just so much fun and we’re all going to be dressed up. Anyone who comes in in their costumes is going to get a free cupcake,” Barnhizer said.

It starts at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. happening on Poland’s Main Street.

Barnhizer said they were excited for Halloween and wanted to do something special.

“We started with the idea of handing out the free cupcake for anyone who comes in with their costume, and then we kind of just adding things,” said Barnhizer.

Those things added included craft vendors and a food truck.

Bake Me Treats will be hosting another fall fest on November 13.

Barnhizer says it is a good opportunity for people to start their holiday shopping while supporting local vendors.