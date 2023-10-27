POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The crew at one local bakery were busy Friday preparing for a big Halloween event.

Workers at Bake Me Treats in Poland spent much of the day loading up bakery cases with all kinds of Halloween-themed treats in preparation for its Halloween Fest, which kicks off Saturday.

Everything starts at 10 a.m. and will feature 24 craft vendors, a bounce house, a food truck, and lots of baked goods. Vendors will give out candy, and those who wear a costume will get a free cupcake, which owner Gabriele Brocker says is her favorite part.

“I love seeing everyone come in in their costumes, but especially the kids because they’re always really excited about it,” said Brocker. “Our staff will also dress up, so it’s just a lot of fun.”

The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind Bake Me Treats on Main Street in Poland.

