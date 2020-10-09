Local bakery donates custom birthday cake to Campbell boy who fought liver cancer, leukemia

Philip Igo got a special surprise on his fifth birthday, a custom cake donated and delivered by N2 by DaVill in Boardman

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – At the end of September, we introduced you to a little boy from Campbell who has had quite the journey. He beat liver cancer at just 2 years old and then found himself back in the hospital battling leukemia.

His birthday was on Thursday, so a local bakery wanted to help make it the best one yet.

Philip Igo got a special surprise on his fifth birthday, a custom cake donated and delivered by N2 by DaVill in Boardman.

Shaun DaVill, the owner of N2 by DaVill, heard about everything Philip had been through and wanted to help make his birthday special.

“It’s just a cake but it’s not just a cake. It’s a big deal for this child and for the family so I’m honored,” DaVill said.

Philip’s mom, Melissa Igo, says she’s overwhelmed with happiness.

“Just being home is great, not being in the hospital. But we got an amazing cake. Everyone is dropping off presents for him and just the outreach from everyone has been absolutely amazing,” she said.

But for Melissa, the biggest surprise came in a phone call earlier in the day.

“The best possible present today even though he doesn’t know it’s the best possible present. He’s MRD negative, which is no leukemia,” she said.

Philip will still go through his last round of treatment and has a long road ahead of him, but Melissa says this is an amazing start to recovery.

“Happy tears today though, not sad ones,” she said.

Because this day, she says, is all about celebrating her little boy.