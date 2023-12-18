YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s a busy final week for buying and wrapping presents to go under the Christmas tree, and it’s a really busy week for places which make holiday treats. Two Valley businesses shared how they’re handling a cookie and cake crunch with their recipes for success.

Connie Rodriguez is busy adding ingredients to the mixing bowl. She’s called the Queen of Cheesecakes. Rodriguez starts baking at 4 a.m., and is making seventeen cheesecakes this week.

“I feel overwhelmed now, but it’s overwhelming but exciting at the same time. [I’m] just in disbelief that I even got this far, and I’m just excited,” Rodriguez said.

The steam was rising off a cheesecake baking in the oven. She has 72 flavors available.

Rodriguez is a licensed home baker, who also makes cookies, macarons and cakes. Baking helps her overcome depression and anxiety, and so does helping people spread Christmas joy.

“I think that’s what makes it more amazing for me because they could choose anybody out here for their baked goods, but they chose me and that’s amazing in itself,” Rodriguez said. “Just the stories that I get — I love it.”

In Mineral Ridge, the orders are getting filled every day too at Jesy’s Dairy Cove. Clothespins and cream wafers are the favorites.

“We’re going to be very busy for the next couple of days, rolling lots and lots of cookies,” said owner Jesy Shively.

Tuesday is the last day to order, and Shively expects to finish the season by baking 300 to 500 dozen cookies. Those are in addition to the holiday rolls, party mixes, cocoa bombs and cookie trays the dairy cove makes.

“A lot of the recipes are family,” Shively said. “If I make cream wafers, I think of my grammy. if I make clothespins, I think of my other grandma. It’s a lot of good memories that come up.”

Jesy’s Dairy Cove is having a record-setting year. It’s an off-season business, which is just as sweet.

“That’s the reason we’re here — for ice cream. That’s the reason we’re here — for cookies. It’s the joy on their face when they get their products,” Shively said.

The presentation and taste: It’s the best form of advertising for both businesses.

The Queen of Cheesecakes order inquiries can be made at its website, or by calling 330-330-8034.

For questions about ordering from Jesy’s Dairy Cove, visit its website or call 330-652-8142.