Local Autism Society once again hosting family portrait sessions

(WKBN) – Many parents may take things like going to the movies or even family portraits for granted. But for parents of children with special needs or autism, doing those things can be a challenge.

The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is trying to make it easier for those families by hosting a family portrait event this weekend.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at The Gardens at Hippley Village in Columbiana.

The organization hosts a variety of events tailored toward the inclusivity of special needs children and their parents.

“Any time we can bring comfort to a family so that they can get out more, enjoy things just like every other family, that’s so important to us,” said Robin Suzelis, with the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

The photo sessions are completely booked but there is a waitlist you can be added to. Just visit the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley’s website.