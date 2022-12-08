GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A week ago, few people had heard of the book Of Crowns and Legends by Chelsea Banning. But now, after what she thought was an innocent Tweet, the book has become quite popular.

Chelsea Vandergrift Podgorny is a librarian in Girard and is originally from Howland. Of Crowns and Legends is her first book she wrote under the pen name Chelsea Banning.

A book signing was set for last Saturday in Ashtabula but hardly anyone showed up. But then because of a Tweet she posted, a lot of important people now know about her book.

“I felt like I just needed to vent into the void because I don’t use my Twitter much, and I didn’t think anyone would see it,” Podgorny said. “It wasn’t until Sunday night that I looked at my Twitter notifications and saw these big names!”

Stephen King wrote, “At my first Salem’s Lot signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, “Hey bud, do know where there’s some Nazi books?”

Others such as Margaret Atwood chimed in with “John the Club. I had a book signing to which nobody came except a guy who wanted to buy Scotch tape.” And Henry Winker said “That is the beginning…then word gets out and they come!

NPR was the first to call Podgorny for an interview then USA Today and the BBC.

“And the Kelly Clarkson Show reached out to me. This is insane. I can’t believe it,” Podgorny said.

Her original comment was retweeted 3,200 hundred times, there were 3,800 comments and 78,000 likes.

Of Crowns and Legends is a fantasy book set in 5th-century England. It was published in August. Podgorny was hoping to sell 200 copies.

“As of this morning, I had 3,727 sales altogether,” she said.

Podgorny has another book signing scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the Girard Library.